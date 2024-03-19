Former Lincolnshire Scout leader, 83, convicted of sex offences against a boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Pycock, 83, who was a Scout leader in Billinghay and then later in Fiskerton, had denied five sexual offences against one victim, who is now an adult and can not be named.

But a jury at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday, March 19) found Pycock guilty of one count of indecency with a child, two charges of indecent assault on a male and two other serious sexual offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pycock, formerly of Fiskerton and Winn Steeet, Lincoln, hung his head but showed little reaction as the jury returned their guilty verdicts.

Convicted of an historic sex offence a boy - former Billinghay Scout Leader, John Pycock. Photo: Lincs Police

He now faces a third prison sentence after previously being jailed in 2014 and 2020 for sex offences.

Prosecution barrister Michael Cranmer-Brown asked for sentence on Pycock to be adjourned for an impact statement to be taken from the victim.

Jurors heard the current offences occurred in the late 1980's and early 1990's when Pycock was a Scout leader in Lincolnshire.

Pycock will be sentenced on Friday (March 22).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trial judge, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight, remanded Pycock back into custody and told him: "You have been found guilty by the jury and will be sentenced on Friday."

Pycock was jailed for six years in November 2020 after he admitted three charges involving sex offences on a young girl.