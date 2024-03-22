Sentenced to 14 years in jail - former Billinghay Scout Leader, John Pycock. Photo: Lincs Police

John Pycock, 83, had denied sexually abusing the boy in the late 1980s and early 1990s while he was a scout leader in Billinghay and then Fiskerton.

But a jury at Lincoln Crown Court convicted him of indecency with a child, two counts of indecent assault and two other serious sexual offences.

Sentence was adjourned on Tuesday for an impact statement to be taken from the victim who is now an adult and can not be named to protect his anonymity.

Pycock was today jailed for 14 years by Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight who heard evidence from the victim during the seven day trial. His licence period was also extended by a year.

It will be the third prison term served by Pycock. He was previously jailed for six years in November 2020 after admitting three charges involving sex offences against a young girl.

Pycock, formerly of Winn Street, Lincoln, was also previously jailed for 51 months in June 2014 when he admitted five sex offences against young boys.

At the time, the court heard that he invited the boys to his house and abused them while his wife was working night shifts as a nurse.

However, he had been released from that sentence by the time the 2020 offences came to light.

Pycock, who hung his head but showed little reaction when the jury returned their guilty verdicts on Tuesday, will also have to register as a Sex Offender for the rest of his life.

Defence barrister Jon Dee argued Pycock's previous jail term in 2014 should be taken into consideration in deciding the length of his current sentence as it occurred on boys in the same period as his most recent conviction.

Mr Dee accepted the same circumstances did not apply to Pycock's 2020 conviction.