Former Louth man sentenced after second conviction for driving while disqualified

Court news

James Mark Padbury, 28, formerly of Longleat Drive, Louth, but now living in Gilbey Road, Grimsby, admitted the offence when he appeared before magistrates in Boston on Tuesday June 22.

The court heard that he had been banned from driving for 12 months in October last year for driving under the influence of drugs but on January 22, he was seen by police driving a Toyota Corolla car in Bolingbroke Road, Louth.

The magistrates heard he had appeared in court in Grimsby in April for a similar offence and was given a suspended prison sentence but were told that as that post-dated this offence, he was not in breach of the order.