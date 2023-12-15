An imprisoned former RAF doctor will be struck off next week after being convicted of child sexual offences earlier this year.

A medical practitioners tribunal will examine the conviction of Dr Andrew Groves, formerly known as Thomason, during a hearing from December 20-22.

The former RAF wing commander was sentenced to three years in jail and a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order in April, following his conviction on two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was arrested on December 20, 2018, after making sexually explicit comments in an internet chatroom.

The 58-year-old’s personal items were subsequently seized, and his car and home were searched by Lincolnshire Police.

He was bailed while further analysis of his personal belongings was carried out.

Groves appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this year on April 14 and was found guilty of two counts of attempting to cause a female aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

He was sentenced on July 19. His conviction came after delays in the court process due to Covid-19.

Groves, formerly stationed at RAF Cranwell and a resident of Windmill Drive in Heckington, relocated outside of Lincolnshire following his dismissal from the RAF.

Previous news reports regarding this case did not referred to Groves holding a medical doctorate.

According to the General Medical Council, Groves received his primary medical qualification (MB BS) from the University of London in 1989 and was fully registered on August 1, 1990.

He was added to the GP Register on March 31, 2006, and to the Specialist Register in Occupational Medicine on December 16, 2012.

However, as of August 10, 2023, Groves has been interim suspended from practising, and his registration on both the GP and Specialist Registers is currently suspended.