Former RAF Cranwell wing commander jailed for three years for sexual offences

A former RAF wing commander has been sentenced to three years in jail after he was previously convicted of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Andrew Thomason. Photo: Lincs Police

According to Lincolnshire Police, who have put out a statement on the sentencing, Andrew Thomason, who now goes by the name Groves, was arrested on December 20 in 2018 after he made sexually explicit comments in an internet chatroom.

The 58-year-old’s personal items were subsequently seized, and his car and home searched by Lincolnshire Police.

He was bailed while further analysis of his personal belongings was carried out.

Thomason appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this year on April 14 and was found guilty of two counts of attempting to cause a female aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

His conviction came after delays in the court process brought on by Covid-19.

Thomason, who was stationed at RAF Cranwell at the time of his arrest, was told he would face three years behind bars when he appeared for sentencing earlier today (Wednesday, July 19). He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Formerly of Windmill Drive in Heckington, Thomason now lives outside of Lincolnshire after he was struck off by the RAF.

Speaking at the conclusion of the hearing, Detective Constable PVP Helen Morris said: “I would like to say to all victims of sexual abuse that we will always do what we can to investigate any crime.

“If you feel that there is no hope because of a person’s position or power, then please trust us to try our very best. If you have been a victim, call 101 or report online.

“Alternatively, if you do not want the police involved at this time but need support or help then you can contact spring lodge who will keep your details private.”

If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, report it as soon as possible, so officers can make sure you are safe.

If you are not ready to talk to police just yet, that is OK.

Follow this link here - Support for victims of rape and sexual assault to find out what other organisations can help and support you.