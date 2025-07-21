Former Skegness police officer to face misconduct hearing

A former police officer stationed in Skegness is facing allegations this week that he breached standards of professional behaviour.

It is alleged that on dates between 16 November 2021 and 28 February 2024, the former officer breached the standards of professional behaviour when they failed to treat confidential information with respect, repeatedly and deliberately disclosed material to members of the public, acted in a fundamental dishonest manner, failed to comply with the Force Security Policy, failed to treat a member of the public with respect and courtesy and made inappropriate comments which were discriminatory and/or offensive; conduct which undermines public confidence in the police service. If proven, the conduct is believed to amount to gross misconduct.