Former Skegness police officer to face misconduct hearing
Lincolnshire Police has issued a statement ahead of the hearing that it is alleged that former PC Taylor Packer breached the following:
- Discreditable Conduct
- Confidentiality
- Orders and Instructions
- Authority, Respect and Courtesy
- Equality and Diversity
It is alleged that on dates between 16 November 2021 and 28 February 2024, the former officer breached the standards of professional behaviour when they failed to treat confidential information with respect, repeatedly and deliberately disclosed material to members of the public, acted in a fundamental dishonest manner, failed to comply with the Force Security Policy, failed to treat a member of the public with respect and courtesy and made inappropriate comments which were discriminatory and/or offensive; conduct which undermines public confidence in the police service. If proven, the conduct is believed to amount to gross misconduct.
The former officer Packer resigned in March 2024. IThe hearing takes place on Thursday, July 25, at Police Headquarters, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, at 10am.