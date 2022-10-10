Former special constable in Skegess to face misconduct hearing
A former special constable based in Skegness is to face an accelerated misconduct hearing.
It is alleged that former SC Watson breached standards of professional behaviour in confidentiality. orders and Instructions and discreditable conduct between October 2019 and July 2020 his conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour.
It is also alleged that on 13 April 2022, at Boston Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to five offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.