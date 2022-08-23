Former student jailed again for harassing lecturers

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jailed - Phoebe Adlard, formerly of Leasingham.

Phoebe Adlard, 23, was jailed for 14 months in November after making threats to two of her former lecturers referring to their German heritage, and having a small knife while in Grantham probation office.

A restraining order prevented Adlard from contacting Lincoln College or making any comments on social media about the institution.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Adlard, formerly of Juniper Close, Leasingham, admitted a further offence of harassment and breaching the restraining order after she was released from custody earlier this year.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said: "This case is a blatant continuation of a campaign of hatred this defendant directed at Lincoln College on Monks Road where she had been on an equine course."

The court heard Adlard was released from her 14 month prison sentence in March but did not commit the latest breach until June.

Mr Howes told the court that following her release Adlard had regular meetings with the integrated offence management team to prevent further offending.

During one of the meetings Adlard handed over her mobile phone to an officer who discovered a number of concerning comments and images which had been posted on Instagram towards Lincoln College between June 3 and 15.

Mr Howes said the posts included a threat to throw a molotov cocktail at Lincoln College, and references to Nazi symbols and Adolf Hitler.

Adlard admitted making the further posts when she was interviewed by police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Leanne Summers, mitigating, said on this occasion the posts were made to Lincoln College and not directly towards her former lecturers.

Miss Summers told the court: "Miss Adlard was sentenced on November 1. She tells me she was released on March 4, and these offences didn't come to light until June 18.

"This only came to light due to Miss Adlard's honesty when she told a Police Community Support Officer 'that she might be tired because she had been on Instagram,' and handed over her phone."

Miss Summers urged that, without rehabilitation, Miss Adlard will continue in a “revolving door” of being returned to prison.

Passing sentence Recorder Matthew Boyle told Adlard it was clear that her behaviour was very distressing to two of her former lecturers, and Lincoln College had done nothing to warrant her activity.

"What is clear is this vile and deliberate online behaviour needs to stop," Recorder Boyle added.

Adlard was originally jailed in November after posting messages which referred to the two female lecturers as 'Nazi's', and making threats to property and horses.

Adlard made the threats just a month after she was found with a small knife at the offices of the probation service in Union Street, Grantham.

Police were called to the building after Adlard became upset and began throwing leaflets on the floor.

When she was asked to leave by a member of staff Adlard replied: "If I leave I'm going to stab someone."