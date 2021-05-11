Former teacher appears in court over alleged child sex offences

David Thomas of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, who was a teacher at Horncastle Primary School (known as Bowl Alley Lane Junior School at the time), is alleged to have committed buggery with a girl under 16, indecently assaulted a girl under 16 by penetration, and indecently assaulted a girl under 14 on at least three occasions between January 1980 and December 1982.
He is also alleged to have indecently assaulted a second girl under the age of 14 between September 1983 and September 1984.
All the offences are said to have been committed in Horncastle.
No pleas were entered at Boston Magistrates Court’ this morning (Tuesday), and Thomas was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on unconditional bail with a first hearing on June 8.