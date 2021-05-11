Former teacher appears in court over alleged child sex offences

Court news

David Thomas of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, who was a teacher at Horncastle Primary School (known as Bowl Alley Lane Junior School at the time), is alleged to have committed buggery with a girl under 16, indecently assaulted a girl under 16 by penetration, and indecently assaulted a girl under 14 on at least three occasions between January 1980 and December 1982.

He is also alleged to have indecently assaulted a second girl under the age of 14 between September 1983 and September 1984.

All the offences are said to have been committed in Horncastle.