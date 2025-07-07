Former teaching assistant jailed after admitting having sex with underage girl

Jailed - Jonathan Bath.

A man who had sex with an underage girl while working as a teaching assistant in Skegness nearly 20 years ago was today (Monday) jailed for five years and three months.

Jonathan Bath, now 42, admitted having sex with the teenager in his car on two occasions after she turned 14.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Bath had contacted the girl and began the abuse by kissing her after offering her a lift.

Bath was later prohibited from working in the classroom by a teaching misconduct panel in April 2015 after he had a sexual relationship with a different 18 year pupil.

But the earlier incidents involving the underage girl were not disclosed until Bath began following his victim on Instagram in 2022.

The victim replied by stating "if only they knew what he had done."

In his reply Bath claimed to "feel ashamed" every day but he denied the activity when his victim finally went to the police in May 2024, claiming all the allegations were fabricated in a prepared statement.

The victim, who can not be named to protect her anonymity, read out her own impact statement in court.

She described how her childhood had been lost at the hands of a predator and stressed the impact on her mental health after being failed by the system.

"I do know it has affected me so deeply," she said.

But she added: "I hope this means I can stop this happening to somebody else."

Bath, of Croft Lane, Wainfleet, pleaded guilty to two charges of penatrative sexual activity with a child, one charge of sexual activity with a child and two charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between July 2005 and July 2007.

Anna Soubry, mitigating, admitted: "This is clearly a very serious matter.

"Even though this was twenty years ago and even though there have been no further matters it is going to be prison."

Miss Soubry also accepted Bath had already lost part of his good name when he had a second relationship with an 18 year pupil some years later.

"It wasn't a criminal offence but when it came to the attention of the authorities he was removed," Miss Soubry said.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC told Bath his primary motive for ending the relationship had been his fear of being caught.

"You were a predator. She was your victim," Judge House stressed.

"You were aware it was unlawful as you told her what stories to pedal if questions were asked."

Judge House added: "There was a significant disparity in age, you were nine years older."

The Judge said he could also not treat Bath as a man of good character.

"That is because of the disciplinary proceedings which were taken against you when you were in your 30s," Judge House insisted.

Bath was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years and must register as a sex offender for life.