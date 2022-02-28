Police Car / Incident Stock Pic (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

Officers were called to a property on Knowles Way in Bardney on Saturday night at 9pm after reports of an Audi S4 being stolen from the property.

A 32-year-old man was found seriously injured with stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment - his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Four men, aged between 26 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation. They are currently in police custody for questioning.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are still searching for the vehicle that was stolen. It is a blue Audi S4, registration YY67 XDA. If you have seen the vehicle or know where it might be please get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have seen or heard anything and who has not yet spoken to police.”