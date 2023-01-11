Four people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a Land Rover Discovery and hundreds of pounds worth of equestrian equipment in Middle Rasen.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that the Land Rover had been stolen from a property in Gainsborough Road at around 3.15am on Monday (January 9) after a window to the vehicle was broken and the vehicle taken without the keys.

The owners also reported it contained hundreds of pounds of equestrian equipment and personal items.

A response officer on duty spotted the stolen vehicle in a nearby village before it was driven away across Trent Bridge.

Actions to trace and locate the vehicle were immediately launched, and shortly after, another vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was seen travelling the same route.

Specially trained officers intercepted it in Bawtry Road, Doncaster and a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of theft of the motor vehicle following a search of the vehicle.

The 36-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive.

All four have been released on police bail, and the vehicle has been seized.

The Land Rover was recovered in South Yorkshire.

