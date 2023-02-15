The intelligence-led warrants were carried out at properties in Cavendish Road, Grosvenor Road and Roman Bank yesterday (Tuesday).
Thirty-six burglaries were carried out between December 1 and February 10 at Greenfield Caravan site.
Police officers located items including household appliances and power tools believed to be stolen goods.
As a result of warrants being executed, four people were arrested in connection with the burglary.
Two local men, aged 36 and 49 were arrested on suspicion of a burglary series at Greenfield Caravan site in Skegness which were carried out between 1 December 2022 and 10 February 2023.
A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of handling goods.
They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.
Detective Sergeant Anna Harvey said: “This was a team effort between intel, CID and response officers and the Neighbourhood Tasking Team who helped execute the warrants and made the arrests. Those arrested will be questioned and dealt with in due course.
“Tackling burglary is a force priority for Lincolnshire Police and our officers are determined to bring offenders to justice and ensure victims feel safe and are supported.”
Anyone who has been a victim of burglary or any crime is urged to contact police on 101
To find out more about our East Neighbourhood Tasking Team follow this link New team to target crime in east Lincolnshire | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk)