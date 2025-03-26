Four men arrested after three people in Boston area - including teenage boy - injured by BB pellets

Lincolnshire Police news.

Four men have been arrested following reports of people in and around Boston – including a teenage boy – being hit by BB pellets.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information in relation to two incidents reported to the force last night (Tuesday, March 25).

The first involved a woman walking between Sleaford Road and Lister Way, in Boston, and took place shortly before 9pm.

The woman reported seeing a red barrel of a BB gun pointing out of a silver VW Golf, before feeling a pellet hit her, Lincolnshire Police said.

The second involved a father and his teenage son, who felt pellets strike them as they walked along the A16 from Boston United’s home ground at Wyberton to where they had parked, the force continued.

This incident was reported shortly after 10pm, it said.

Speaking to the Standard, the boy’s mother said the pellet came close to hitting her son in the eye. She spoke of ‘rapid fire’ from a passing car and others being struck as well. Her son had been attending last night’s Boston United game ahead of his 14th birthday today, she said.

“He has a small bump and bruise and was upset by the incident, but otherwise he is doing okay,” she said.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for any information that will help our investigation, especially anyone else who was hit by pellets last night in the Boston area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact email [email protected], quoting incident 486 of March 25.

A short time ago, police broadened their witness appeal to include a third incident.

This was also said to have taken place yesterday, but in the morning, at about 4.30am.

It was reported that the occupants of a silver VW were seen firing a BB gun at people standing on the side of London Road, in Boston, police said.

Again, anyone with information is asked to email [email protected].

As of about 4.30pm today, the four arrested men – one aged 19, two aged 20, and one aged 21 – remained in custody, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said.