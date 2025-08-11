Four men police would like to speak to after burglary in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 11th Aug 2025, 07:41 BST
Do you know these men? Police would like to speak to them.
Lincolnshire Police have released images of four men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Skegness.

Offenders stole vapes and cash from a business in Lumley Road between 4am and 6.30am on Friday, July 4.

As part of the investigation, police are now seeking to identify the people in these photographs.

If you know them, or have information, please email DC Rebecca Graves at [email protected], quoting Incident 54 of 4 July.

