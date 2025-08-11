Four men police would like to speak to after burglary in Skegness

Do you know these men? Police would like to speak to them.

Lincolnshire Police have released images of four men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Skegness.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offenders stole vapes and cash from a business in Lumley Road between 4am and 6.30am on Friday, July 4.

As part of the investigation, police are now seeking to identify the people in these photographs.

If you know them, or have information, please email DC Rebecca Graves at [email protected], quoting Incident 54 of 4 July.