Four people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following serious assault in village between Boston and Spalding

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in a village between Boston and Spalding.

The incident took place outside a property in High Street, Gosberton, in the early hours of Tuesday (June 10).

Yesterday, Lincolnshire Police revealed it had made four arrests in relation to the case.

A 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday and have been released on police bail while investigations continue, the force said.

A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday and (at the time of yesterday’s update) remained in police custody, it added.

A spokesman said: “We are still asking for your help. This incident happened in a busy residential area, and while it was in the early hours of the morning, we think there will be people who have seen or hear something, or have information which could help.

“If you witnessed any activity during the early hours of this morning, or if you have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that has yet to be shared with police, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and quote incident 23 of June 10.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault in Gosberton.

The incident took place outside a property in High Street in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, June 10).

It was reported to Lincolnshire Police shortly before 1.50am.

A man in his 40s sustained ‘serious injuries’, the force said, and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-altering, it added.

In a statement made yesterday afternoon, a spokesman said: “A scene guard is currently in place, and there will be a police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

“If you witnessed any activity during the early hours of this morning, or if you have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and quote incident 23 of yesterday’s date.