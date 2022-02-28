Four-year ban for Skegness driver who was more than three times the legal drink-drive limit

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Paul Wilson, 45, of Buckthorn Avenue, admitted the offence when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace, said Wilson was stopped by police in West Marsh Road, Spalding, at about 5.20pm on February 6, after they received a report he had been driving erratically.

She said he was arrested following a positive breath test and gave a reading of 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitires of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

The court was told Wilson had two previous similar convictions – the most recent being in 2015.

In mitigation, Saleem Khan said there was some time between the offences.

He said Wilson had been visiting his partner in Spalding and had held off from driving for some time until he believed he was okay to drive. District Judge Peter Veits said he did not understand how he could possibly have thought he was fit to drive.