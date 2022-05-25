Boston Magistrates Court.

Beata Jasinska, 38, of Mulberry Way, admitted both offences when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said police were advised on May 2 about the bad driving of a Citroen car and found Jasinska in her car in Skegness Road in Burgh le Marsh where a member of the public had taken the car keys as he believed she was drunk.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said Jasinska failed to provide a breath test after trying to blow into it several times, so she was arrested but at the police station she refused 'point blank' to provide a blood sample for analysis.

Ms Wilson said Jasinska had a previous excess alcohol conviction in 2019.

Mitigating Philippa Chatterton said Jasinska had flown back from Warsaw the previous day, driven from Manchester Airport to Birmingham where she stayed for the evening and then driven back to Skegness without getting any sleep.

She said she claimed her bad driving was down to sleep deprivation, not alcohol, but she needed to get back to Skegness for her work, and Ms Chatterton pointed out that the police officer at the scene had made no reference to her displaying symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.