Free scam call blockers for vulnerable residents in Lincolnshire

Mr and Mrs Ashton received a free call blocker last year In the presence of MP Karl McCartney and the Home Secretary Priti Patel

Thirty-five call blockers have been obtained by by the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones after a successful bid for funding to the National Trading Standards for £7,931.03.

Suitable candidates for the free True Call Secure+ call blocker devices will be identified by Lincolnshire Police Crime Prevention Team.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trueCall machines let calls from friends and family straight through, blocks unwelcome callers, and asks unrecognised callers to identify themselves before it puts them through.

It is even possible to manage and control the trueCall unit online through a personal Internet Control Panel which allows residents of their family and carers to view a log of all incoming and outgoing calls, edit trusted callers list and change configuration settings.

The company says more than two million nuisance calls have been blocked in the last five years – with an estimated 2,140 scams prevented.

This is the second time the PCC has secured funding to hand out the free devices to vulnerable residents in Lincolnshire. Last year the PCC used Proceeds of Crime Money to purchase 100 call blockers.

“The people who prey on the vulnerable are amongst the most despicable criminals – all too often scamming people of their life savings and causing severe psychological trauma,” said Mr Jones.

“The call blockers are a positive line of defence against this kind of crime but are only part of a sustained programme to tackle fraud which includes raising awareness, education and enforcement.”

Mr Jones former deputy Stuart Tweedale was instrumental in designing an education programme - designed to help school children understand and spot scams – which has now been rolled out across the UK.