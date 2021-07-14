Fresh police appeal after investigation into severed human foot

Police at the scene in New Waltham in April 2019. (Photo: Grimsby News & Pictures).

Over the past two years, investigations have been carried out into missing people - locally, nationally and internationally - in addition to extensive forensic testing and DNA analysis, but there has still been no match found that would help police provide a positive identification.

Humberside Police Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “A team of detectives have been working tirelessly to ascertain the identity of the individual and to determine how the body part came to be on the path.

“One line of our enquiry is that the foot may have been clinical waste from a medical procedure. This line of enquiry cannot be ruled out without a full and thorough investigation.

“Although this must seem a very strange request we are now appealing for any female in the Humberside Police Force area and Lincolnshire that has had a medical procedure to remove her left foot since 2014 to contact us.

“The NHS have been able to provide certain information in relation to historical surgeries but this would not include any private medical procedures, so by issuing this appeal now we are hoping to rule out anyone within this category of patient.

“If you have had such a medical procedure in the past eight years whether through the NHS or through private medical services I would ask you to call us. Your call will be treated with the utmost respect and privacy.