Fresh police appeal into death of Sleaford man seeks sightings around Lloyds Bank

Adam Bailey, of Sleaford.

Adam Bailey, 49, was found dead by officers at his home in Tamer Road on the afternoon of February 16.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are asking the public if they may have seen him in or around Lloyds Bank, Northgate, at some point between February 11 and 16.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

“We believe that he may have visited the bank at some point during that time, and we’re keen to speak with anyone who may have seen him there and can tell us about his interactions, and physical state.

Lloyds Bank in Northgate, Sleaford. Photo: Google

“We also believe that he may have been speaking with a man outside the branch at some point, and we are keen to hear more about this interaction.”

The spokesman added: “This location is opposite a busy pub and there may have been people in the venue who saw something at the time.

“We’re especially keen to view any footage, and we’d ask you to check mobile phones or dashcam if you may have been in the area during those dates.

“We know that we have asked for sightings of Adam previously, but this is a new specific ask around the Lloyds Bank area. We also realise that this was a while ago, and that we’re asking you to check a wide date range; we’re doing so because we have a duty to follow every possible lead to help us understand the circumstances around his death. If you can help, please come forward.”

If you can help, you can submit information and footage through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), or call 101 quoting incident number 205 of February 16.

Lincolnshire Police are also still offering a £1,000 reward via Crimsestoppers for information which leads to an arrest and charge of anyone related to Mr Bailey’s death. Information including videos, which are submitted through Crimestoppers, always remains completely anonymous.