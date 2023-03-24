Two friends from Skegness have been sentenced in connection with items stolen from caravans during a park’s closed season.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Ricky Briers, 49, and Daniel Austin, 36, appeared before District Judge Peter Veits at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

At earlier hearings Briers admitted theft by finding between December 1 last year and February 10, and Austin pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods on December 1.

Mr Veits told both men that from his reading of the evidence they were lucky not to be charged with burglary.

Prosecutor Shelley Wilson told the court: “A number of caravans were burgled at Greenfield Caravan Park between December and February.

“CCTV from the site seems to suggest two males carrying items away from the caravans.”

Police went to addresses in Grosvenor Road and Castleton Boulevard and a number of items were recovered.

Briers, who had also sold a JVC sound bar to Cash-in in Skegness, said he had found some items in skips.

Austin, of Algitha Road, also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for shoplifting by committing the offence.

Mike Alexander, mitigating for him, said: “He has specifically denied the burglary.”

Austin had got himself off drugs but returned to them and alcohol after being attacked with a machete, said the solicitor.

Vicky Clayton, for Briers, of Wainfleet Road, said he wanted to get off drugs as his daughter was expecting his first grandchild and he had provided five clean tests.

