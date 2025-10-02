Front line council staff in East Lindsey to get body worn cameras under partnership initiative

East Lindsey District Council. Photo Ldrs

Front line council staff in East Lindsey will soon be able to use body worn cameras in a bid to avoid threatening or aggressive behaviour.

Councillors at East Lindsey District Council backed the scheme at an executive board meeting on September 24.

The scheme was put forward by the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership and is a partnership-wide initiative.

The policy has been supported by elected members in Boston and East Lindsey, but has not yet been considered by councillors in South Holland.

It will be rolled out across the partnership once all councillors have considered the proposals.

Coun Graham Marsh (Conservative), who represents the Alford ward, said: “The proposal for this policy is that the use of body worn video cameras is lawful, legal and necessary.

“The policy sets out roles for staff to follow the correct procedure. It will ensure that all devices are used responsibly and that evidence is disposed of appropriately.

“Body worn cameras can be a useful tool for council officers whose roles include enforcement actions.

“The policy ensures that the use of the devices is lawful, proportionate and necessary.

“It sets out details on collecting evidence and ensuring this information is only retained for as long as necessary.”

District leader Craig Leyland (Conservative), who represents the Woodhall Spa ward, said he supported the policy.

He added: “I think we should be doing all we can to ensure that our officers are protected when they’re doing their jobs.”