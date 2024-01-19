Fundraiser set up for family of Boston man left 'unresponsive' following street attack

The fundraiser surpassed its target of £10,000 in just two days

Adi Whiting and his young family pictured at The Carpenters Arms pub in Boston. Image supplied.

An appeal to raise money to assist the family of a Boston man seriously injured in a street attack has seen hundreds of people in the community respond.

Adi Whiting was seriously injured on Sunday in a violent incident outside The Carpenter’s Arms pub, where he works as a bar manager.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the scene in Witham Street just before 11pm on January 14, and that “a man in his 30s” was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Carpenter’s Arms, known locally as ‘The Carps’ have shared Facebook posts from the family that say Adi has been left seriously unwell and “unresponsive” in intensive care at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Now owners of the pub have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Adi, his partner Sarah and their baby son. As of today (Friday morning) – the appeal has seen 478 donations, reaching a total of £10,411.

The GoFundMe page ‘Adi Whiting, Sarah and Sylvester’ was set up by Jan Riley, co-owner of The Carps, who writes: “His life hangs in the balance as of 17th January. Adi has a fiance, Sarah, and a beautiful baby boy, Sylvester, who turns one in a couple of weeks. Like any young couple starting out, they have very little money and live in rented accommodation. If Adi survives he is likely to be severely disabled.

“We are trying to raise as much money as possible to support Adi, Sarah and Sylvester through the next few months.”

The aim is now to raise £15,000, with donations still coming in.

Speaking to us today from the hospital, Jan said: “I'm currently at Queens Med ICU with Adi's mum and fiancée. He has been off sedation now for 24 hours, he is way below where the doctors hoped he would be. These next 24 hours are critical for his future.”

She added that she was not surprised the fundraiser hit its target so quickly, adding: “Adi is such a lovely, popular guy. It's utterly devastating for us.”

• A man has been charged in connection with the attack.

