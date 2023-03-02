Gainsborough man in graffiti gang who spray-painted trains at cost of £360,000

A Gainsborough man was part of a six-strong gang who spray-painted graffiti on trains across the East and West Midlands and cost companies an estimated £360,000.

Joel Docherty caused between £2,500 and £3,000 of damage by “tagging” a train at a depot in Derby, in early 2018, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

William Dudley, prosecuting, described how the 25-year-old’s cohorts trespassed on “live tracks” in Nottingham, Leicester and Birkenhead, between May 2017 and June 2018, endangering their lives and the lives of railway staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They “photographed the story as they went along” and sent text messages bragging about their handiwork.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Trains had to be taken out of service, he said, jeopardising passenger safety and leading to lost revenue, Department of Transport fines, clean-up costs and additional security measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When they were arrested in January 2019, cans of spray paint and hi-vis jackets and helmets were discovered in their bags.

Sentencing, Judge Mark Watson told them “there is a time and a place for artistic work”, but scrawling their identities on trains was “vandalism, plain and simple”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the time each of you behaved as idiots,” the judge told them. “You were selfish and thinking only of the kudos you would obtain.”

They were described as “young creative men” with difficulties who were “seduced by a community that offered them the wrong kind of outlet”, and had stepped away from “the stupidity, naivety and criminality they displayed at the time”.

Ordering them to carry out unpaid work and pay compensation, the judge said: “It would be poetic justice if it involved cleaning up your local areas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Docherty, aged 25, of Henley Court, Gainsborough, admitted one count of criminal damage.

Dylan Lowe, 23, of Valley Road, Chilwell, Nottingham, admitted three offences, causing £7,500-£9,000 of damage.

Ryan Markin, 25, of Long Lane, Attenborough, Nottingham, admitted four offences and asked for two more to be taken into account. He caused £15,000-£18,000 of damage.

Christopher Price, 32, of Troutbeck Crescent, Bramcote, Nottingham, admitted four offences and asked for a further 12 to be taken into consideration. He caused £40,000-£46,000 of damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trey Smith, 27, of Birkdale, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, admitted four offences and asked for one more to be taken into account. He caused £6,800-£7,300 of damage.