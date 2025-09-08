Gainsborough suspect charged after Worksop police pursuit

A Gainsborough man is due to appear in court after officers pursued a van through Worksop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van was initially spotted driving near Carlton-in-Lindrick on the evening of Saturday, August 30.

It was then followed towards Worksop, where it was picked up again on Carlton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a brief pursuit the van was abandoned in a premises in Cheapside.

A Gainsborough man has appeared in court after officers pursued a van through Worksop.

The suspected driver was found by officers a short time later and arrested.

David Smith, 31, has been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Smith, of Buchannan Road, Gainsborough, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on September 16.