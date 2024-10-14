It was a particularly cold, wet and windy day when four Policia gathered at the Jolly Fisherman statue on the seafront in Skegness for a photoshoot – and already the British obsession with ‘deep frying everything’, as a local officer pointed out, had not gone unnoticed.

The 1,400 miles journey had brought the visitors from the beaches of Faro to the UK, as part of a week-long visit to the county, facilitated by the International Policing Association (IPA) – an organisation founded in 1950 by a former Skegness Sergeant Arthur Troup..

Along with Skegness officers in body armour and Hi Vis weather jackets, residents passing by could have been forgiven for believing the iconic Jolly Fisherman character was under seige – but the officers spending a week as guests of Lincolnshire Police were on a very different mission.

With their holsters which usually housed their firearms empty, the Portugese went out on patrol as part of their learning exchange with Skegness officers – their Lincolnshire colleagues envying their ‘cool’ Policia jackets and caps.

Fish and chips, which the Policia also expressed an interest in trying before returning home, would have to wait a while with afternoon presentations and a visit to Bateman’s Brewery also on the agenda.

Chris Morgan, secretary of the International Policing Association (IPA), was especially excited to welcome the Policia to the county. He said: “With the influx of tourists in the summer which is the same as in the Albufeira area of Portugal, where most of these officers are from, we have brought them to Skegness to see how we police this area.

"It’s been a big learning exercise on both sides and the Portugese are really impressed with our technology – things like the AMPR (automatic number plate recognition) and the intelligence side of things. I’m confidend that when our officers go there they will also learn a lot.”

On the face of it there are similarities between the policing challenges faced by the two countries.

For instance, both countries are relatively low crime areas when the influx of the millions of visitors are taken into consideration.

Both also have special operations to deal with summer visitors.

In Portugal, it is the Operation Vacation – Safe Summer, where the high visibility of officers in priority areas is key to reducing crime.

Portugal has a strong police force that is active and visible. However, there are some areas of concern.

Earlier this year it was reported in the Portugal Resident that criminality had soared to highest level in 10 years, with the number of crimes recorded in 2023 at 28,150 more than in 2022.

For example in the Algarve, from where the Policia were visiting, it was reported there is a growing number of drug trafficking cases along with pickpocketing.

Along the Lincolnshire coast, according to the latest statistics on the police crime map, 443 crimes were reported in August this year – including violence and sexual offences – 154; anti-social behaviour – 99; shoplifting – 44; and all other crime – 146.

To reduce crime, Lincolnshire Police came up with the East Coast Policing Plan – launched last year as the Summertime Policing Plan, as a structured approach to its reduced staffing resources, working with several teams both within the force and external partners. This is now being rolled out across the county.

Having already been shortlisted for the Tilley Awards 2024 for achieving ‘measurable success in resolving issues’, the Policia were expecially interested to find out more.

Former Chief Inspector for the coast, Supt Lee St Quinton, who launched the Summertime Policing Plan, gave a presention on the new strategy to the Policia during their visit to Skegness.

He commented: “It’s been a really great opportnity to show what we have done and to learn about their policing style and what we can learn from that.”

As well as the focus on the coast, there was also much interest in the policing of Boston, where there is a large Portugese community.

Patrol Sergeant Nick Elmer, of Boston Police Station, accoumpanied them on much of their tour of the county, which began in Lincoln and included a meeting with Chief Constable Paul Gibson and other members of the Chief Officer Team at Lincolnshire Police’s Headquarters in Nettleham.

He said: “The Portugese officers are living with us in our houses and we are taking them to work.

"In Lincoln they went on a drugs warrant in the morning and went out with the response cars.

"They also attended a few incidents to see how we deal with things without guns and learn the complex skills we use to de-escalate

situations.

"We also had a historic tour of Bailgate and looked at the buildings – they loved the Cathedral and the history surrounding that and visited Lincoln Castle.

"The only problem we’ve had is the weather because they have come from 27C blazing sunshine to 12C and rain.”

As part of the tour of Boston they explored the Neighbourhood Policing models in Boston, in particular hotspot policing – a government funded initiative to get police back on the streets using technology to patrol high crime areas.

"These are not localised issues,” added Patrol Sergeant Nick Elmer. “We are one county but we could not go to Boston because we have such a large Portigese community there.

"It was good for the officers to see fellow countrymen there and the links they have established and if there are any lessons we can learn about how we can police that community.”

Other initiatives highlighted in Boston included Op Plotting – part of a broader effort to foster civic pride and increase feelings of safety in Boston Town Centre.

As part of the operation inmates at North Sea Camp have been designing and assembling planters as part of a community outreach programme.

T/Inspector Ian Cotton of Boston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team explained“We know that often environmental factors are linked to decision making when committing crime. If an area is run down, it signals disregard and neglect, which can lead to an increase in the likelihood of offending. Enhancing our public spaces leads to a more positive, safer feeling environment which discourages criminal activity.”

New Community Rangers, working with PCSOs, Boston Borough Council's community safety team, and increased CCTV capability, are also part of this comprehensive approach to community safety.

Of the initiative, Ch Supt Kate Anderson, Head of Local Policing and Prevention, said of the visit to the coast: “It is great to see that the brilliant work of police and partners on the coast is attracting international interest.

"This is a golden opportunity for our coastal officers to exchange on their experiences around the many tourism and seasonal-demand challenges they face.

"It is a chance to share innovative problem-solving ideas, such as the Sandi Starfish wrist bands, from which we have seen a marked decrease in the need to stand up multiple agencies in search of missing people since its inception, and great working relationships with local business owners, and partners like the coastguard and RNLI.”

However, what did the Policia think of the way Lincolnshire Police operates along the coast.

Helder Lopes, is a senior constable and has been a police officer in Portugal for 25 years now, He has patrolled Lisbon and Lisbon Airport but currently is currently in Faro whener he lives, working in logistics between Commander and patrol cars.

“The biggest difference between UK and Portugal is equipment wise," he said.

He was particular impressed with the passion of Lincolnshire’s officers to drive crime down working within their resources.

“Everyone works with caring to the public and I believe here in Skegness you have the best patrol officers. I have been with them and they are wonderful.”

Regarding the use of firearms in Portugal, he said: “We as officers react to what the citizens want.

"Our police functions with firearms but we believe they do not solve everything.

"If I shoot someone it would be irreversable. The proximity with citizens is always better than having more gun fire.

"I believe the taser is enough because f we want to control a dangerous individual its use is sufficent means to intervene.

"We always welcome everyone to our country. We like the different people and UK nationals are always more than welcome to visit.

"Please come to visit it would be delightful.”

Thoughts are already turning to next year when four officers from Lincolnshire Police will visit Portugal on a similar exchange through the IPA.

Warmer climes and the chance to sample Portugese seafood straight from the barbecue was certainly an attraction.

Patrol Sergeant Nick Elmer ended: "I’ve learnt a lot and think I get the best deal because the Portugese got to come to Lincolnshire and I get to go on the exchange to the Algarve.”

1 . Out on patrol with policia in Lincolnshire Deputy Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes (centre) welcomes the Portugese police officers to Skegness. Photo: Chrissie Redford

2 . Out on patrol with Policia in Lincolnshire The Portugese officers were particularly interested in the use of drones to catch criminals in Lincolnshire. Photo: Chrissie Redford

3 . Out on patrol with Policia in Lincolnshire Supt Lee St Quinton (right) gave a presentation on the launch of the Summertime Policing Plan. Photo: Lincolnshire World