Gayton le Marsh cocaine user jailed for 27 months for causing serious injuries to motorcyclist

​​A regular cocaine user who caused serious injuries to a motorcyclist when his truck crossed onto the wrong side of the road after he used his mobile phone was today (Thursday) jailed for 27 months.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Alexander Hiley, 39, had been using his mobile phone to send a Facebook message just two minutes before he rang 999 to report the collision in Station Road, Alford.

Lincoln Crown Court heard police attended the collision and found motorcyclist David Wagstaff lying on the floor.

His BMW motorcycle and the American style Chevrolet pick up truck which was being driven by Hiley were also at the scene.

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said an examination of the pick-up truck found a bald rear tyre.

Analysis of Hiley's mobile phone also showed he had sent a Facebook message to his daughter at 5.21pm – just two minutes before he rang 999 to report the collision.

Mr Heath argued Hiley had been using his mobile phone either just before or at the time of the collision.

High levels of a cocaine metabolite were also found in Hiley's system but he passed a roadside test, Mr Heath conceded.

Mr Wagstaff, an IT contractor, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary and treated for multiple injuries including two fractures to his right leg and a broken left ankle. He required a skin graft and blood transfusion.

In an initial victim impact statement Mr Wagstaff said the events of July 23, 2022 changed his life. It meant he could not visit his 87-year-old father, go walking with his wife and their three dogs or take up employment opportunities.

A further statement from Mr Wagstaff showed he had made significant medical improvements and was hoping to buy a motorcycle with a side car so he could resume his hobby.

In his police interview Hiley said he could remember getting to the brow of a hill but then blacked out and could not remember the collision. Hiley answered no comment when asked about his mobile phone.

Hiley, of Main Street, Gayton le Marsh, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving on July 23, 2023.

The court heard Hiley received six points on his licence for using a mobile phone while driving in July 2019, and a further six points for speeding on a motorway in May 2022.

David Godfrey, mitigating, argued there was not enough evidence to prove Hiley had passed out because of his regular cocaine use.

"It's disgraceful behaviour and it is exacerbated by what was in his blood system and the use of the mobile phone," Mr Godfrey accepted.

But Mr Godfrey said while the injuries to Mr Wagstaff were unpleasant, they were not the most serious.

Mr Godfrey argued Hiley would now be suitable for a suspended jail sentence.

"He knew he had hit rock bottom and that is why he admitted himself into a rehabilitation unit in Scarborough for 12 weeks," Mr Godfrey added.

"He is not using Class A drugs anymore and is being a proper dad again."

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Hiley that he was on the wrong side of the road and his drugs use was longstanding.

"At the time of the collision your vehicle was closer to the grass verge than the centre white line," Judge Sjolin Knight said.

Judge Sjolin Knight added: "Mr Wagstaff has made an impressive recovery. That is a credit to him."