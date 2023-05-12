GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Police appeal following death of mating swans

Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team were called to a report of two swans suspected to have been maliciously killed on Tuesday (May 9).
Officers have said that they were a mating pair known to the area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The swans had seven eggs that are also missing, which would have been due to hatch over the next couple of weeks.
A spokesman for the team said: “We are appealing for any information regarding this incident in the North/South Somercotes area.
“If you have any information please call 101 and quote incident number 144 of Tuesday May 9.”