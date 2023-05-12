GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Police appeal following death of mating swans

Register
This is awful – an appeal for information has been launched following the death of two mating swans in the North/South Somercotes.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 12th May 2023, 09:20 BST
One of the two mating swans suspected to have been maliciously killed - and the seven eggs are also missing.One of the two mating swans suspected to have been maliciously killed - and the seven eggs are also missing.
One of the two mating swans suspected to have been maliciously killed - and the seven eggs are also missing.

Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team were called to a report of two swans suspected to have been maliciously killed on Tuesday (May 9).

Officers have said that they were a mating pair known to the area.

The swans had seven eggs that are also missing, which would have been due to hatch over the next couple of weeks.

A spokesman for the team said: “We are appealing for any information regarding this incident in the North/South Somercotes area.

“If you have any information please call 101 and quote incident number 144 of Tuesday May 9.”