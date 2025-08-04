Greater Lincolnshire Mayor adds voice to fears over police funding

Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns.

The Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, has written to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper to express her own concerns over the financial future of Lincolnshire Police.

Dame Andrea said: “Having met with the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire this week, it is clear that their financial situation is completely unsustainable and puts policing our county and the safety of our residents, at risk.

“Lincolnshire Police is clearly under-funded and as a large rural county, will face significant challenges with the cuts to officers and fleet that will have to be made imminently to avoid effective bankruptcy.

“Ensuring Lincolnshire remains a safe place to live, work and visit is essential to delivering a prosperous future for our area.”

Statistics released by Lincolnshire Police reveal how, without extra funding, the force says it will need to reduce officers and staff by almost 400, reducing the officer model to 1,000 over the next three years, with the removal of around 200 police support staff.

Due to the financial situation, the force also states how it is already reducing its fleet (vehicles) by five per cent and estates (buildings) by 40 per cent.

Added to that, the police say that a review carried out by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, confirmed it was managing resources robustly, but they were ‘spread thinly’ and there was ‘significant pressure on operational delivery.

The Mayor’s letter comes as seven county MPs express their concern over police funding and have asked for an urgent meeting with the Home Office.

A Home Office spokesperson had previously commented on the funding situation: “Lincolnshire Police will receive £174.5 million in funding in 2025-26, a 6.2 per cent increase on their funding for 2024-25.”