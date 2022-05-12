Hand illegal firearms in without prosecution with firearms surrender

National Firearms Surrender.

Starting today (Thursday), the National Firearms Surrender – which is being coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) – assures those surrendering firearms that they will not face prosecution for the illegal possession at the point of surrender.

Surrendering unwanted, unlicensed, and illegal firearms and ammunition to police avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of firearms safely.

The surrender will run until May 29, 2022.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are supporting this initiative by arranging collection of firearms and ammunition from those who wish surrender them.

"To surrender a firearm please call 101 and say you wish to surrender a firearm, and we will make arrangements to collect it.

"Please do not bring any firearms to a police station – we will collect them from you.

“The campaign has a particular focus on a change of legislation last year around antique firearms, where some firearms that used to be legal to possess are now illegal to possess.”

Illegal possession of a firearm can mean five years imprisonment, and if you are found guilty of possession with intent to supply, it can lead to a life sentence.NABIS and police forces across the UK are also working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), National Crime Agency (NCA), Border Force and MoDP/Services Police.