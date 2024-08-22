An amnesty has been called on zombie style knives - and you can claim compensation

The public is being urged to hand over ‘zombie-style’ knives and machetes next week , ahead of a change in legalisation which will add them to the list of prohibited offensive weapons.

To help the public comply with this change, the Home Office has launched a surrender and compensation scheme which will run from next Monday until September 23.

During this period, you can surrender any zombie-style knife or machete at certain police stations in Lincolnshire, and make a claim for compensation to the Home Office.

From Tuesday, September 24, it will be an offence to possess ‘zombie-style’ knives or machetes, which are added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned which includes butterfly knives, Samurai swords, and push daggers. The manufacture, importation, sale and general supply of these items will also be prohibited.

Surrender bins will also be available at the designated stations for anonymous drop-offs of any kind of knife without compensation.

The amnesty compensation scheme was approved by Parliament earlier this year as an amendment to the Criminal Justice Act 1988. More information on the government’s plan can be found here: Nationwide call to surrender all zombie-style knives and machetes - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

Anyone who owns one of these weapons can bring them in to the Town Enquiry Offices at the following stations:

Boston Police Station, Lincoln Lane, Boston, PE21 8QS

Opening Hours Mon – Sat 0800 – 1800, Sunday 1000 – 1600

Gainsborough Police Station, Morton Road, Gainsborough, DN21 2SY

Opening hours Mon – Fri 0900 - 1700

Grantham Police Station, Swingbridge Road, Grantham, NG31 7XT

Opening Hours Mon – Sat 0800 – 1800, Sunday 1000 – 1600

Lincoln Police Station, South Park Avenue, Lincoln, LN5 8EL

Opening Hours Mon – Sat 0800 – 1800, Sunday 1000 – 1600

Louth Police Station, Eastfield Road, Louth, LN11 7AN

Opening hours Mon – Fri 0900 - 1700

Skegness Police Station, Park Avenue, Skegness, PE25 1BL

Opening Hours Mon – Sat 0800 – 1800, Sunday 1000 – 1600

Inspector Carrie Diamond, knife crime lead at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a really important piece of legislation because it means another weapon with the potential to cause serious harm is being taken off the streets."These weapons are really frightening to look at, and designed to cause harm; there is no practical purpose to own one of these weapons, and I would encourage anyone who has one to make use of the surrender period and dispose of it in a safe way."Tackling knife crime starts with prevention, and our ideal goal would be nobody ever carries a knife or other offensive weapons; this law change will prevent people from being able to legally own one of these weapons in the first place, and anything which makes it harder for people to get access to zombie knives and machetes is an important step.”

Surrendering a zombie-style knife or machete

Ensure the weapon/s are securely wrapped and sealed in a bag or box – consider using something like a towel to wrap it safely it in, and do not get it out in public

Make a specific journey to surrender the weapon and do not carry it with you for longer than necessary

When you get to the police station, explain to staff at the front desk that you are there to surrender a zombie-style knife or machete, and don’t take it out of the packaging until staff instruct you to do so

You will hand the knife or machete to staff who will out it in a secure knife tube

Once the weapon/s and proof of ownership have been checked and taken by a member of Lincolnshire Police, you will will be asked if you would like to apply for compensation. If you have not already downloaded and filled in your form to bring with you, you will be given one to complete, which the force will send to the Home Office for consideration. The forms can be downloaded from gov.uk

You will not be given the compensation then and there. The Home Office will review the form, proof of ownership and the weapon/s, and then payment will be arranged and police will destroy the surrendered knife.

You will given a receipt for the item to evidence that you have surrendered it and to support your compensation claim