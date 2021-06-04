Have you seen missing teenager Ryan Needes?

Have you seen Ryan Needes? EMN-210406-142146001

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are trying to locate 17 year old Ryan Needes who has been missing for 12 days.

“He was last seen in the Horncastle area at around 11am on May 22 and it is believed he may have travelled out of the county.

“His family say it is out of character for him not to be in touch for an extended period of time and would like him to be in contact to let them know he is safe and well.

“He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall with a slim build, and was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit top and bottoms.”