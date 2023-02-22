Hearing into the alleged murder of nine year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston adjourned

Deividas Skebas has been charged with the child’s murder.

Lincoln Crown Court.

The case of a man charged with murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston has been adjourned until later this month.

Lilia was found with a stab wound to her chest in Fountain Lane, on July 28 last year.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and his case was today (Wednesday) listed before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Deividas Skebas, 22, pictured leaving Lincoln Crown Court in August last year. Image: SWNS

Skebas, who is currently remanded into custody, did not appear in court for the hearing and was represented by barrister Andrew Campbell Tiech KC and his junior John McNally.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Christopher Donellan KC.

No pleas were entered and Judge Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court before a High Court Judge on Tuesday, February 28. That hearing is expected to last two days.

Lilia suffered the stab wound as she played in the street in broad daylight with her sister.

Lilia Valutyte.

Footage showed her playing hula-hoop with her younger sibling minutes before the alleged attack at 6.20pm on Thursday, July 28.

An inquest in Lincoln heard that Harry Potter fan Lilia died from a stab wound to the chest.