High tech security system being employed to deter cable thieves

The alien-like Armadillo security systems have landed near Sleaford to stop copper cable theft..

The three-legged Armadillo security systems have appeared in the last week and are reputed to come equipped with infra-red motion sensors, lights, a camera and, when needed, a loud, booming voice warning intruders that they would be notifying the police.

Erected along Mareham Lane, in the Burton Gorse and Scredington area, it is understood from residents that it is in response to costly thefts of copper cabler by organised criminal gangs in January this year.

Around 180 properties suffered with lack of phone and internet services for over a week after the theft of 2,000m of underground phone cables.

The new 360-degree camera system hit the headlines a couple of years ago when ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… used them to guard the perimeter of the set against intruders while filming the series in Wales.

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “We take cable theft very seriously. It’s hugely disruptive for people living in the areas affected, as people in and around Scredington found out earlier this year. It also involves a vast amount of engineering cost, resource and time to carry out repairs.

“Openreach works closely with police and whilst we don’t want to talk openly about exactly what we’re doing in particular locations, we can say that we’ve got a range of security deterrents – some of them covert – in place in this area and across the UK, with the aim of deterring and/or catching those responsible for damaging our network.

“We’re also appealing to members of the public to be our eyes and ears. Please report anything suspicious, particularly around our cables and manholes.”

One resident, who wished not to be named, said: “I understand one gang came and cut the cable and another team collected it. I was without internet and phone for two weeks – a nightmare when you are isolated.

"Some houses are still struggling from the damage to the internet.

"Before that a gang came and stole a heavy loader and a dumper truck when they were digging cables for the solar farm”