Lincoln Crown Court.

A Horncastle man has been warned that "all sentencing options are open" after he admitted a charge of sexual assault.

Gary Wilkinson, 52, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault by intentionally touching a woman without her consent when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday).

The offence happened in Horncastle on May 29, 2023.

Wilkinson, of Mark Avenue, Horncastle, was released on conditional bail for the preparation of a probation report.

He will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on September 18.

Adjourning the case, Recorder Graham Huston told Wilkinson: "Sentence will take place on September 18. I have asked for a pre-sentence report to cover all sentencing options."

Wilkinson was granted bail on conditions that he does not contact the complainant, that he must co-operate with the preparation of the probation report and that he resides at his address in Horncastle.

He must also now comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders' Register.