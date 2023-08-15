Register
Horncastle man charged with ten offences

A 32-year-old man from Horncastle has been charged in connection with ten offences carried out in the town, including assault by beating of an emergency worker.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:22 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
Benjamin Johnson, of Tennyson Gardens in Horncastle, was charged yesterday (Monday) and remanded to court for ten offences, which took place on Sunday (August 13).

He has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, two further counts of assault by beating, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, using a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance, intentional strangulation, two counts of criminal damage to property under £5,000, attempted robbery, and robbery.

Lincolnshire Police have said that Johnson appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court earlier today, and was released on bail pending a trial date at Lincoln Crown Court.