Benjamin Johnson, of Tennyson Gardens in Horncastle, was charged yesterday (Monday) and remanded to court for ten offences, which took place on Sunday (August 13).

He has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, two further counts of assault by beating, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, using a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance, intentional strangulation, two counts of criminal damage to property under £5,000, attempted robbery, and robbery.