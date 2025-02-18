Horncastle man fined for possession of samurai style sword

Boston Magistrates Court.

A man who was found to be in possession of a samurai style sword during a search of his home address by police has been ordered to pay a total of £253 made up of a fine and court costs.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a search warrant was conducted at the home address of Peter South, 54, of John Brown Close, Horncastle in October 2024, where the offensive weapon was discovered.

A spokesperson said: “He appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 14) to answer the charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

"He was fined and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge that totalled £253.

"The sword will be destroyed.”