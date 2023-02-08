Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Horncastle man set for trial at Lincoln Crown Court after he denied rape

A Horncastle man will go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court in April next year after he denied a charge of rape.

By Court Reporter
3 minutes ago
Lincoln Crown Court.
Lincoln Crown Court.

Sean Boothby, 39, of Tennyson Gardens, pleaded not guilty to a single offence of rape during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court this morning (Wednesday).

The offence is alleged to have occurred on a female complainant, who can not be named for legal reasons, on May 9, 2022.

Boothby's trial will take place at Lincoln Crown Court on April 1 next year, and is estimated to last three days.

Most Popular

Judge James House KC granted Boothby bail until his trial on condition that he does not contact the complainant.

The Judge told Boothby: "Your trial date has been set for April 1, 2024.

"I wish it was sooner for your sake, and for the complainant, but it is not possible."