Horncastle man to appear in court after birds of prey were poisoned and killed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 40-year-old man from Horncastle is to appear in court, accused of offences relating to the killing or taking of birds of prey.
John Bryant, of West Ashby, received a court summons after an investigation by police into reports that three birds of prey – a red kite and two buzzards – were poisoned and killed over a five-day period between 2017 and 2022.
Bryant, who is 40 years old, is to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 16.