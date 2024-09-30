Horncastle man to appear in court after birds of prey were poisoned and killed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 40-year-old man from Horncastle is to appear in court, accused of offences relating to the killing or taking of birds of prey.

John Bryant, of West Ashby, received a court summons after an investigation by police into reports that three birds of prey – a red kite and two buzzards – were poisoned and killed over a five-day period between 2017 and 2022.

Bryant, who is 40 years old, is to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 16.