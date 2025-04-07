Horncastle police enquiry office closure

Horncastle police station.

Lincolnshire Police’s town enquiry office in Horncastle has been temporarily closed until further notice.

The closure was announced from Monday (April 7) and a social media post by the force explained that this is due to the retirement of the civilian staff member who worked in the front office.

They added: “The police station is still staffed by the Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Response teams who work 24/07.

"If we aren't at the station we will be out and about dealing with incidents or proactively patrolling the community. There has been no reduction in warranted police officers due to the closure of the town enquiry office.”

The nearest stations for enquiries are Louth Police Station (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) or South Park, Skegness (Monday – Saturday 8am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm).

You can still call 999 for emergencies or 101 for non-urgent matters, or report crimes via the police website.