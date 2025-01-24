Horncastle post office armed robber jailed for eight years and six months

Benjamin Johnson. Photo: Lincs Police

A man who entered a post office armed with a large kitchen knife, threatening staff before jumping over the counter and taking £1,000, has been jailed for more than eight years.

Benjamin Johnson robbed the post office in Horncastle just before 2.30pm on July 22 last year, before making off on a pushbike.

Lincolnshire Police said extensive CCTV enquiries showed that a man matching Johnson’s description was seen in the area an hour or so before the robbery, which Johnson admitted was him.

Later, close to the time of the robbery a man wearing the same clothing as Johnson - but with his head and face covered - was seen in the vicinity of the post office on the same push bike, said the police statement. The same bike was left outside the post office during the robbery and later Johnson used it to flee the scene.

Johnson pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article. When appearing before Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Thursday January 23) the force said he was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison and was ordered to pay £228 in costs for the armed robbery.

During sentencing Johnson was also committed to prison for an additional 12 months for two offences of assault by beating, plus shorter concurrent sentences for two counts of criminal damage, dangerous driving, and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Det Cons Andy Taylor said after the hearing: “As the officer in charge of this case, I’d like to acknowledge the profound impact this incident has had on our community and all those involved. The events that unfolded on the afternoon of July 22 were truly harrowing for both the staff and customers whose sense of security was shattered by the presence of an armed intruder wielding a large kitchen knife.

“I am sincerely grateful for the unwavering cooperation of witnesses and the invaluable CCTV evidence that guided our investigation. This collaborative effort allowed us to identify and apprehend the suspect. This serves as a powerful reminder of how vital community engagement and vigilance are in the face of such disturbing events.”