Horrified residents hit out after buzzard is illegally shot and killed near Louth
The protected bird of prey was found injured in the village of Grainthorpe earlier this month.
It was taken to a vet’s for emergency treatment and later collected by dedicated volunteers from the Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue organisation.
Sadly, the bird has since died, promoting outrage on the Facebook page of Lincolnshire Police, which is now appealing for information to track down the culprit.
Vicky Boswell posted: “What is wrong with people? It is horrific to kill defenceless animals.”
Eldur Saudadalsa commented: “It is pathetic to fire at a defenceless creature. What an apology for a human.” And Kevin and Julie Bowles despaired: “Why would anyone do this? It is cruel and barbaric.”
Wendy Beth feared it was “the start of psychopathic behaviour”, while Linda Newbold-Turner described the perpetrator as “sad and pathetic”.
Lynne Chappell added: “Such despicable behaviour against such a beautiful bird.” And Marnie Hickman posted: “I hope the cruel individual who did this is caught and prosecuted.”
Buzzards and all other birds of prey are legally protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act. To intentionally kill or harm one is an offence that can result in up to six months in jail, and it is also illegal to interfere with nests or eggs.
Launching the appeal, Det Con Aaron Flint, of Lincolnshire Police’s rural action team, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who has information about the shooting of birds in our county.
"Please don’t think it’s not worth reporting. It very much is, and helps us to build a picture of this sort of crime.”
Buzzards, which can have a wingspan of 47 inches, or 120 centimetres, and weigh up to 2.2lbs, or one kilogram, mainly live in woodland, farmland and moorland, according to the Woodland Trust.
The RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) says that more than 1,500 protected birds of prey have been unlawfully killed across the UK in the last 15 years.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to email Det Con Flint at [email protected]
Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously and confidentially. Call 0800 555111 or visit the charity’s website and click on the ‘Give Information Anonymously’ section.