Horrified residents hit out after buzzard is illegally shot and killed near Louth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horrified residents have expressed their dismay at the death of a beautiful buzzard days after it was illegally shot near Louth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protected bird of prey was found injured in the village of Grainthorpe earlier this month.

It was taken to a vet’s for emergency treatment and later collected by dedicated volunteers from the Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the bird has since died, promoting outrage on the Facebook page of Lincolnshire Police, which is now appealing for information to track down the culprit.

The shot buzzard was taken to a vet's for emergency treatment but died later. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire Police)

Vicky Boswell posted: “What is wrong with people? It is horrific to kill defenceless animals.”

Eldur Saudadalsa commented: “It is pathetic to fire at a defenceless creature. What an apology for a human.” And Kevin and Julie Bowles despaired: “Why would anyone do this? It is cruel and barbaric.”

Wendy Beth feared it was “the start of psychopathic behaviour”, while Linda Newbold-Turner described the perpetrator as “sad and pathetic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Chappell added: “Such despicable behaviour against such a beautiful bird.” And Marnie Hickman posted: “I hope the cruel individual who did this is caught and prosecuted.”

Buzzards and all other birds of prey are legally protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act. To intentionally kill or harm one is an offence that can result in up to six months in jail, and it is also illegal to interfere with nests or eggs.

Launching the appeal, Det Con Aaron Flint, of Lincolnshire Police’s rural action team, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who has information about the shooting of birds in our county.

"Please don’t think it’s not worth reporting. It very much is, and helps us to build a picture of this sort of crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buzzards, which can have a wingspan of 47 inches, or 120 centimetres, and weigh up to 2.2lbs, or one kilogram, mainly live in woodland, farmland and moorland, according to the Woodland Trust.

The RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) says that more than 1,500 protected birds of prey have been unlawfully killed across the UK in the last 15 years.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to email Det Con Flint at [email protected]

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously and confidentially. Call 0800 555111 or visit the charity’s website and click on the ‘Give Information Anonymously’ section.