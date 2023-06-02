Two horseboxes were deliberately set alight at Manby airfield last night (Thursday), and Lincolnshire’s emergency services are now appealing for information.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 5.48pm to reports that the horseboxes had been set on fire at around 6.20pm last night.

Fire crews from Louth attended this incident, which was extinguished using two hose reels and four Breathing Apparatus, and resulted in severe fire damage to two horseboxes.

Luckily the boxes were not in use, but both boxes are damaged beyond repair.

Lincolnshire Police officers also attended and carried out local searches, and investigators from the fire service have confirmed the fire was started deliberately, and the force have now launched an investigation.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We believe that there may have been young people in the area and we are asking that if they have witnessed this incident, or recorded it, or have seen footage of it circulating on social media, to come forward.

“We are also asking for any CCTV which might help us identify the people responsible.

“Thankfully, the fire was contained, but the outcome could have been worst.

"Reckless fire setting, particularly as we move towards hotter and drier weather, has the potential to spread from where it was started, and poses a serious risk to people and property.

“These incidents put a strain on fire and rescue resources, and could mean crews are delayed getting to other incidents.”

Lincolnshire Police is now asking that parents and carers know where their children are when they go out, and educate them about the risks and consequences of causing harm and damage in our communities.

If you have any information that can help police with their enquiries, you are urged to call 101, quoting incident number 365 of June 1.