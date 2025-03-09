Human bones found in Ancaster

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 9th Mar 2025, 07:36 BST
Brookside Close, Ancaster. (Photo: Google Streetview)Brookside Close, Ancaster. (Photo: Google Streetview)
Brookside Close, Ancaster. (Photo: Google Streetview)
Police are investigating after remains of a human skeleton were uncovered by members of the public while digging at a property in Anaster yesterday (Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police say officers were called to a property on Brookside Close, where the bones were discovered.

A police spokesperson said: “At this stage, it is unknown how old these remains are, and formal identification is yet to take place.”

They added there will be a visible police presence in the area as they continue to examine the scene and they will release updates as and when they have them.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice