Human remains found in Boston park confirmed to be alleged murder victim Ilona Golabek

Human remains found in Witham Way Country Park, Boston are confirmed to be those of alleged murder victim Ilona Golabek. Photo: Lincs Police

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the remains found in Witham Way Country Park are those of Ilona Golabek, who was reported missing from the town on November 9, 2021.

On Saturday February 19, a report was made to Lincolnshire Police's force control room that suspected human remains had been located in the Tattershall Road park.

Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human. A specialist team began examinations of three ‘areas of interest’ and further human remains were located.

Ilona Golabek's body was located within the blue boundary on the satellite image. Photo supplied

The remains were sent off for DNA tests to be carried out. These have concluded that the remains were that of Ilona Golabek.

Ilona, aged 27, was reported as missing from Boston on November 9. Following an extensive investigation, officers launched a murder inquiry. This led to the arrest of Kamil Ranoszek, aged 40, of Wormgate in Boston, on November 23. He was charged with murder and has been remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “We have located some body parts concealed in bags in the park since we started searching the area on February 19. We remain in the park and are continuing to search the location.

"Ilona’s family are aware and our thoughts are with them. We are continuing our appeal for witnesses, and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around the park to contact us”.

We would like to thank the public for their continued support with our investigation. We will remain in the park for the remainder of the week.

As part of our initial investigation, we released a CCTV image of a woman who matched the description of Ilona, we can now confirm that this was not Ilona.

People are asked to report information via the dedicated portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21C82-PO1You can also call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 200 of November 11.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.