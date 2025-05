Bradley Smith is wanted in connection with a burglary in Skegness.

The man is 20-year-old Bradley Smith, who police say is local to Skegness.

He is believed to be in the town, although he has connections to Boston.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he may be, is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]