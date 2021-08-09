Hunt for two men after theft at M&S Food Store in Skegness

Have you seen this man? Call police on 101.

At 2pm on Tuesday, August 3, a man walked into Marks and Spencer on Burgh Road and selected a bottle of Gin to the value of £30 and two bottles of soft drink.

He then attempted to leave without paying and when he was challenged, he made off.

Another man entered the shop two minutes later, selected steaks up to the value of £300 and attempted to leave without payment.

Police would like to speak to this man following a theft at Marks and Spencer in Skegness.

The first man is described as being approximately six foot tall and is believed to have been wearing a navy jumper, black jeans and a grey hat.

The second man is believed to have been sporting a tied-up ponytail and a goatee style beard. He was said to have been wearing a cream jumper, green camo-style trousers and a yellow JD draw string bag.

We believe the people pictured can help us progress our investigation.

Anyone who can identity of the two men in the photographs or has any other information that can assist police is asked to call 101, quoting crime incident number 21000434902.

Alternatively email PC Paul Harvey at [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject box.

You can also report the crime anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.