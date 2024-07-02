Husband and wife from Withern sentenced for £95,000 fraud

Matthew Payne. Photo: Lincolnshire Police.

​A husband and wife have been sentenced for fraud totalling more than £95,000.

Husband and wife, Matthew, 55 and Debra Payne, 52, of Chalk Lane, Withern, Alford, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation against their Grimsby-based ex-employer.

They were sentenced on Friday, June 21, with Matthew receiving a 26-month custodial sentence, while Debra received a 22-month suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A separate hearing is to be held at a later date to consider the potential recovery and/or confiscation of assets gained from their criminality under The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA).

Lincoln Crown Court heard how over the course of several years, the couple had skimmed notable sums of money from corporate accounts, which they had been entrusted to manage as part of their managerial and accounting roles, overpaying themselves more than £95,000.

The discovery was made after the pair left the company to set up their own business, when the victim accessed their laptops and delved deeper into the accounts.

The victim raised concerns to the police in March of 2020. A thorough financial investigation followed by Lincolnshire’s Criminal Investigation Department, which uncovered the full extent of their deceit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad