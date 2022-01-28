'I always knew Scott would kill someone': Skegness man jailed for 13 years for manslaughter

JAILED - Scott Rowen.

Scott Rowen, 29, was today (Friday) jailed for 13 years and seven months after he admitted the manslaughter of aspiring rap artist Jordan Siree, 26.

Rowen must also serve an extended sentence of four years on licence when he is released after a judge said he had no hesitation in concluding that he was dangerous.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Siree was found collapsed in a car park at the rear of his flat on Glentworth Crescent, in Skegness, December 22, 2020.

Lincoln Crown Court Mr Siree and his girlfriend Nicole Rowen had spent the day moving out from the property and helping out Scott Rowen, who was her first cousin.

At various points during the day Mr Siree and Ms Rowen had picked up Scott Rowen from a supermarket and given him a lift to see a friend, despite moving home.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, said Scott Rowen became increasingly agitated during the day and broke into the couple's flat, breaking a window, while they were away moving their property.

Mr Auty told the court Ms Rowen noticed her cousin sitting in her home drinking a can of beer and smiling smugly when she made a final trip to her flat. This made her frightened.

The court heard Jordan Siree made a final trip to the property with his brother and another friend to collect a last load shortly after 7pm and noticed his Segway had been stolen.

Mr Auty said a scuffle took place in which Scott Rowen fell to the ground and then lashed out inflicting a single fatal blow to Mr Siree with a kitchen knife he had taken from a block inside the flat.

The stab wound entered Mr Siree's heart and despite an air ambulance being scrambled he could not be saved.

Mr Auty said much of the final incident was heard by Ms Rowen who had telephoned her partner of four years.

She heard Mr Siree say: "Drop the knife, I'll fight you with my fists, just put the knife down."

Ms Rowen then heard the sounds of running and a scuffle before again hearing the word "knife."

Mr Auty said: "That was the last she heard of Jordan. She knew it was serious."

The court heard much of the incident was caught on CCTV. It showed Rowen running down the stairs to confront the three unharmed men with the knife.

Rowen, who also admitted a separate affray from 2019 and was on bail, was heard to say: "If people go for me, I'm going to defend myself."

He gave only a prepared statement to the police in which he claimed to be acting in self defence and said he had no intention to kill Mr Siree or cause him really serious harm.

Mr Auty said it was Rowen's fifth conviction involving a knife in five years

In a moving victim impact statement which was read out in court Nicole Rowen said she could not bare the fact that it was her cousin that had killed Jordan.

Ms Rowen described how the couple had always helped Scott, who had recently been released from prison and was also living in Glentworth Crescent, but he responded by killing Jordan.

She added: "I always knew Scott would kill someone."

Mr Siree's mother also described Jordan as a "loving and loyal" son.

In mitigation, the court was told Rowen was taking a beating on the floor and inflicted the injury when he swung out an arm as he attempted to get up.

The court heard Rowen had a difficult life, blighted by problems with his parents and drug addiction, but this was his first conviction for causing an injury with a knife.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC told Rowen the situation was entirely of his own making and he was in unlawful possession of a knife.

"Your record shows you are not only a violent man but a habitual carrier of knives," Judge Pini said.

Judge Pini said it was clear from the victim impact statements that Mr Siree's death had deeply impacted his loved ones.

"Nicole Rowen was your cousin, and you killed her boyfriend. She always thought you would kill someone."